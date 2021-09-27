These are the 10 best public high schools in the San Antonio area according to Niche

SAN ANTONIO – A new list that ranks the best public high schools in the San Antonio area has been released for 2022.

The list was released by Niche, a company that gathers and analyzes data, reviews and surveys to come up with rankings for educational institutions like public schools, private schools and school districts.

Northside Independent School District’s Health Careers magnet high school topped the list. The district had two of the top 10 schools listed.

North East Independent School District had the most schools in the top 10 list with three campuses making the cut.

Here is Niche’s list of the top 10 high schools in the San Antonio area by rank:

According to Niche’s website, the rankings were determined after analyzing survey responses from students, parents and alumni in addition to “quantitative data from sources like the U.S. Department of Education to evaluate teachers, resources and facilities, extracurricular activity opportunities, and more”

For the 2022 rankings, Niche reduced the importance of test scores by one-third compared to previous years.

Officials with Niche said the methodology was changed for several reasons, including an acknowledgment of socioeconomic and racial disparities perpetuated by standardized tests, the challenges of making appointments for in-person testing due to COVID-19 and an increasing number of educational institutions adopting test-optional policies.

For a full list of the best public high schools in the San Antonio-area based on Niche’s rankings, click here.