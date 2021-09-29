Lightning strike suspected cause in Northwest Bexar County house fire

Lightning is the likely cause of a fire on Mustang Rise in NW Bexar County late Tuesday.

SAN ANTONIO – A lightning strike is the suspected cause of a fire at a home in Northwest Bexar County late Tuesday night, Bexar County firefighters said.

The fire was called in around 10 p.m. at a home in the 10000 block of Mustang Rise, not far from Loop 1604 and Shaenfield Road.

Firefighters said they arrived to find flames coming from the exterior of the home. Lightning had struck the house and also caused a small fire in the attic, a battalion chief said.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly and without incident. Two residents living inside the home managed to get out safely, but were displaced for at least the night, fire officials said.

A damage estimate was not given.