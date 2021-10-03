San Antonio woman arrested for child abuse after doctors report her, SAPD says

Kristina Vestal is charged with Injury of a child with intentional bodily injury, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman is behind bars after doctors at The Children’s Hospital of San Antonio reported her for suspected child abuse, according to San Antonio police.

Kristina Vestal was arrested Saturday after a young girl was evaluated at the hospital for multiple injuries to her head, face and body, officials said.

The reporting person indicated that they received a text message from Vestal, claiming the girl’s injuries resulted from her falling off of a couch.

However, upon further evaluation, doctors did not believe her injuries were consistent with Vestal’s story and they notified police.

Vestal is facing a charge of felony injury to a child with intentional bodily injury, a third-degree felony.

Her bond is set at $15,000, according to court records.

Further details are limited at this time. We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.

