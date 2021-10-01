Man accused of kidnapping woman exercising at Brackenridge Park, sexually assaulting her, police say

A man has been arrested after San Antonio police say he kidnapped a woman who was exercising at Brackenridge Park, took her to an apartment to sexually assault her, and then later attempted to evade authorities.

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested after San Antonio police say he kidnapped a woman who was exercising at Brackenridge Park, took her to an apartment to sexually assault her, and then later attempted to evade authorities.

Brandyn Alexander Garcia, 29, was charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault, evading arrest and felon in possession of a firearm, booking records with the Bexar County Jail show.

An arrest affidavit states that Garcia approached a 20-year-old woman who was exercising on a trail near the park on Monday morning.

He displayed a knife and told her to get inside the vehicle, police said. Fearing for her life, she got in the vehicle and was told to crouch down in the front passenger’s seat.

The affidavit states that Garcia covered her with a jacket so she couldn’t see. The suspect then drove for 15 minutes to an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Marshall Cross on the South Side.

Police said he made the woman enter the apartment and put a hoodie sweatshirt on backward to cover her face. He bound her arms to a chair in the dining room, went through the woman’s cell phone and asked her personal questions, the affidavit states.

Police said he then sexually assaulted her and made her shower before they left the apartment. He drove her to her home but kept her phone, the affidavit states.

The woman told officers that the man wore a business-type suit and drove a gray/silver four-door Hyundai. Investigators obtained surveillance footage that showed the suspect in a Hyundai Elantra driving the woman to her home.

The suspect was also seen on surveillance video trading in the Elantra at a car dealership on Monday evening.

The affidavit states that the woman’s phone was able to ping Garcia to the apartment complex on the South Side.

Investigators on Thursday conducted surveillance on Garcia in his new vehicle and began to follow him. He “began driving erratic and recklessly” and police attempted to pull him over, investigators said.

Garcia was pulled over and arrested but he was able to slip out of his handcuffs, the affidavit states.

He got back into his vehicle and a pursuit was initiated, but because his erratic driving “posed a safety threat,” the pursuit was terminated, police said. He later returned to his apartment, where he was arrested.

His bond was set at $400,000, records show.

