Man dead, 2 others critically injured in shooting at Northeast Side apartment complex, police say

SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead and two others are critically injured after a shooting broke out at a Northeast Side apartment complex, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m., Thursday, in the 8000 block of Bentley.

Police said a man was visiting the apartment complex for an unknown reason when he was confronted by two or three people.

Moments later, gunfire erupted and three men total were injured in the exchange.

One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene, and two others were taken by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of critical injuries, authorities said.

Authorities said the two parties involved may have been addressing each other at the time of the shooting, and that it was an isolated incident. However, the motive of the shooting is still unclear.

Further details are limited at this time, as the investigation is still in its preliminary stages. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

Ad

More on KSAT: