Capital murder charge reduced for teen accused in 2020 murder of 19-year-old woman

SAN ANTONIO – A plea deal was accepted Thursday by 18-year-old J. Mariah Pope-Williams, who was previously charged with capital murder in the death of 19-year-old Jasmine Williams on July 14, 2020.
Pope-Williams pleaded guilty to the now-reduced charge of aggravated robbery. The murder charge was reduced as a part of the plea deal.
Other conditions of the plea included testifying against the other five co-defendants charged.
Williams was shot inside her home and robbed of her tennis shoes, piggy bank, debit card and cellphone.
Pope-Williams also is requesting deferred adjudication, a type of probation, as her sentence.
Judge Velia Meza, with the 226th District Court, presided over Thursday’s hearing. Meza will sentence Pope-Williams on a later date.
Aggravated robbery is a first-degree felony, and punishment can be anywhere between 5 and 99 years or life in prison.
The five other co-defendants are still charged with capital murder and have hearings pending this fall.
