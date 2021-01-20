Woman arrested for capital murder in slaying of young mother, records show

Alissa Weese, 22, has been charged with capital murder, according to online records with the Bexar County Jail. Image: Bexar County Jail

SAN ANTONIO – A fourth suspect has been arrested in connection with the death of a 19-year-old woman inside a West Side home last summer.

Alissa Weese, 22, has been charged with capital murder after Jasmine Williams was fatally shot on July 14, according to online records with the Bexar County Jail.

Three other suspects, Johntavion Sounders, 18, Kyle Philips, 18, and Dorian Murphree, 22, were previously arrested for their alleged roles in the slaying at the home in the 8600 block of Limpkin Court. Sounders was indicted on capital murder charges in December.

Police said Weese drove the three men to the crime scene and drove them home afterward.

According to an arrest affidavit, the people inside the home at the time of the crime recognized Sounders and “have known him for a long time.”

The three suspects made entry into the victim’s home, where Phillips demanded money from Williams in her bedroom, the affidavit states.

The three other people who were in the home told police that they heard up to six gunshots, the affidavit said. Moments later, two of the suspects got into a car where Murphree and Weese were waiting and drove away.

The affidavit stated that the suspects stole two pairs of tennis shoes, a piggy bank full of coins, the victim’s debit card and her cellphone. The suspects ditched the cell about a mile away from the scene.

One of the people inside the home told police that Murphree at some point had gotten into the vehicle and was conversing with Phillips while he was in the bedroom, the affidavit said.

The three people, who police didn’t identify “for their safety and due to their young age,” identified the suspects to police through photos and a lineup.

A motive for the shooting has not been released by police. Williams was a mother of two kids and was working to become a real estate agent.

Booking records show Weese was arrested on Tuesday and her bond was set at $500,000.

Johntavion Sounders, 18, has been charged with capital murder in the death of Jasmine Williams on July 14, according to records with the Bexar County Jail. (KSAT)

Dorian Murphree, 22, is charged with capital murder for his alleged role in the fatal shooting of Jasmine Williams, 19. (KSAT)

Kyle Philips, image courtesy of SAPD. (Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Read also: