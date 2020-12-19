62ºF

Local News

Teen indicted for capital murder in summer slaying of young mother

Jasmine Williams shot to death during robbery on July 14

Paul Venema, Reporter

Sal Salazar, Photojournalist

Tags: capital murder, indictment, jasmine williams

SAN ANTONIO – The last of three men accused in the robbery and slaying of 19-year-old Jasmine Williams has been indicted on capital murder charges in the teenage mother’s death.

An indictment naming Johntavion Sounders, 18, was returned by a grand jury Friday morning.

Williams, the mother of 2 toddlers, was shot to death in her West Side home in the 8600 block of Limpkin Court just after noon on July 14.

Police said a cell phone, two pairs of sneakers, a credit card and a piggy bank containing coins were taken from Williams’ home.

“She didn’t deserve to die like that, nobody does, and I want justice,” Laurie Schneider, Williams’ mother, said that day.

Sounders is in jail, and his bond is set at $500,000.

Two other men, Kyle Philips, 18, and Dorian Murphree, 22, are also jailed and facing charges in Williams’ murder.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: