Teen indicted for capital murder in summer slaying of young mother

SAN ANTONIO – The last of three men accused in the robbery and slaying of 19-year-old Jasmine Williams has been indicted on capital murder charges in the teenage mother’s death.

An indictment naming Johntavion Sounders, 18, was returned by a grand jury Friday morning.

Williams, the mother of 2 toddlers, was shot to death in her West Side home in the 8600 block of Limpkin Court just after noon on July 14.

Police said a cell phone, two pairs of sneakers, a credit card and a piggy bank containing coins were taken from Williams’ home.

“She didn’t deserve to die like that, nobody does, and I want justice,” Laurie Schneider, Williams’ mother, said that day.

Sounders is in jail, and his bond is set at $500,000.

Two other men, Kyle Philips, 18, and Dorian Murphree, 22, are also jailed and facing charges in Williams’ murder.