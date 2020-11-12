Third man charged in connection with fatal shooting of 19-year-old woman

SAN ANTONIO – A third suspect has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old woman inside a West Side home this summer.

Johntavion Sounders, 18, has been charged with capital murder in the death of Jasmine Williams on July 14, according to records with the Bexar County Jail.

The two other suspects, Kyle Philips, 18, and Dorian Murphree, 22, have since been arrested for their alleged roles in the killing.

According to an arrest affidavit, the people inside the home at the time of the crime recognized Sounders and “have known him for a long time.”

The three suspects made entry into the victim’s home in the 8600 block of Limpkin Court, where Phillips demanded money from Williams in her bedroom, the affidavit states.

The three other people who were in the home told police that they heard up to six gunshots, the affidavit said. Moments later, two of the suspects got into a car where Murphree and a driver were waiting and drove away.

The affidavit stated that the suspects stole two pairs of tennis shoes, a piggy bank full of coins, the victim’s debit card and her cellphone. The suspects ditched the cell about a mile away from the scene.

One of the people inside the home told police that Murphree at some point had gotten into the vehicle and was conversing with Phillips while he was in the bedroom, the affidavit said.

The three people, who police didn’t identify “for their safety and due to their young age,” identified the suspects to police through photos and a lineup.

A motive for the shooting has not been released by police.

Bexar County Jail records show Sounders was booked on Wednesday. His bond has been set at $500,000.

Records show Sounders was accused of an aggravated robbery that sent a man in his 70s to the hospital in May 2019.

Dorian Murphree, 22, is charged with capital murder for his alleged role in the fatal shooting of Jasmine Williams, 19. (KSAT)

Kyle Philips, image courtesy of SAPD. (Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Read also: