Daughter of woman shot and killed at Northeast Side truck stop demands justice for her mother

SAN ANTONIO – Kiersten Nelson believes her mother’s death should have never happened and is now faced with a painful reality.

Her mother, Ann Marie Black was the woman she admired most. Nelson said she was kind to everyone she met. However, Nelson believes that is what led to her death.

“I just never pictured something like this blowing up as big as it did. Getting as bad as it did," Nelson said.

Black was shot several times outside a Pilot Flying J truck stop near Foster Road last week. She died from her injuries on the scene.

San Antonio Police said the suspect drove off after the shooting, but an arrest was made this week. Police say Gregory Morrison, 62, was the one who pulled the trigger.

Police found Morrison in the 8700 block of Perrin Beitel Road on Tuesday. According to police, the two had gotten into an argument before the confrontation turned deadly.

According to an arrest affidavit, Morrison had been sending Black threatening text messages since March.

Nelson said her mother went to police, but nothing happened.

“What makes you think that’s not a dangerous person? Why wouldn’t you want to keep that person away from my mom," she said.

She is unsure how the pair met, but said her mother was helping Morrison get back on his feet.

“I just don’t see how it could’ve gotten that bad, especially with my mom," Nelson said.

She hopes her mother’s story will help others who may find themselves in a similar situation.

“I don’t want that to happen to the next person," she said.