Man driving ‘erratically’ arrested in hit-and-run that killed motorcyclist, police say

SAN ANTONIO – The driver who San Antonio police say was “driving erratically” before fatally striking a motorcyclist on the Northeast Side has been arrested.

Christopher Norton, 35, has been charged with failure to stop and render aid resulting in death, according to online records with the Bexar County Jail.

According to an arrest affidavit, Norton was seen “erratically” driving a 1999 Isuzu Rodeo on Monday evening in the southbound lanes of the 13200 block of O’Connor Road, near Larkdale Drive.

The motorcyclist, identified as Phillip Warren Snow III, 48, was riding a 2005 Kawasaki motorcycle northbound on O’Connor Road.

Police said prior to the crash, Norton had “violated the right of way” of a white Ford F-150 at the intersection of Nacogdoches Road.

Norton then approached the Larkdale Drive intersection, which has overhead flashing yellow lights, and entered a turn-only lane to turn left onto Larkdale Drive, police said.

As Norton turned, the Kawasaki slammed into the Isuzu’s passenger side. A witness in the white Ford F-150 saw the Isuzu flee the crash without stopping to render aid, the affidavit states.

Snow was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The affidavit states that on Tuesday, Castle Hills police responded to a verbal disturbance between Norton and his mother.

Police said the argument was about the damage to the Isuzu. The mother and another witness told authorities that Norton had said he was involved in an accident on O’Connor Road, according to investigators.

Norton had learned that Snow died following a “Google search,” the affidavit states.

The Isuzu was found “hidden in their garage,” police said. It had “significant damage” that "someone had attempted to cover up with black tape,” the affidavit states.

Police said orange and blue paint, the colors of the motorcycle, were seen on the passenger’s side.

Norton’s bond was set at $40,000.

