Police, Crime Stoppers seek suspect in robbery of Circle K convenience store

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for robbing a far West Side convenience store.

The incident occurred Oct. 27 around 1:30 a.m. at a Circle K in the 9600 block of Marbach Road, not far from South Ellison Drive and Potranco Road.

According to police, the man entered the store and threatened an employee with a handgun. That’s when, police said, the man stole merchandise from the store and fled on foot.

Police said they searched the area for the man, but he was not found.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.