18-wheeler carrying FedEx packages crashes on I-35 in Schertz, police say

SAN ANTONIO – An 18-wheeler carrying FedEx packages crashed on Interstate 35 early Thursday morning, Schertz police said.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. on southbound I-35 near FM 1103.

According to police, the big rig broke through a guardrail and landed on its side on the access road.

Police said they will have to wait for FedEx to unload the packages before it can be placed upright, so the area will be closed for several hours.

A tow truck driver at the scene said he saw the driver of the 18-wheeler being loaded into an ambulance. The driver’s condition is not known.