Motorcyclist falls to death from highway interchange ramp near downtown, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist died Wednesday morning after crashing on a highway interchange ramp near downtown and falling, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 2:20 a.m. on the Interstate 37 and Interstate 35 interchange ramp, which is located above Broadway.

Officers said the motorcyclist, who is around 20 years old, fell approximately 40 feet to his death.

The man was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival, SAPD said.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

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