Neighbors looking for answers after man found dead, woman injured in far West Side home

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Neighbors in a far West Side community are searching for answers after authorities found a man dead and a woman injured inside a home.

On Tuesday, deputies with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on Cactus Plum Drive near Mayan Ranch after a family member became concerned when they were unable to reach relatives.

When deputies arrived, they found a 22-year-old man dead inside the home and a woman in her 60s suffering from injuries, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

“She was not able to articulate very well and was somewhat combative with deputies on scene,” Salazar said. “She was transported to the hospital, and I do not have an update on her condition at this point.”

Resident Emily Musella said news of the fatality has shaken the neighborhood.

“I’ve actually heard a few neighbors mention what feels like jokes about maybe it’s time to move, so I think some of that could be rooted in fear and some truth,” Musella said.

Another resident, Nadia Alston, described the neighborhood as “very family oriented.”

“We see everybody playing around ... and the peace is just very disturbed now,” Alston said.

Authorities are searching for a person of interest in connection with the case. The sheriff’s office identified the person of interest as Anthony Wayne Neasham, 65.

Investigators told KSAT that the injured woman and Neasham are believed to be in a romantic relationship.

According to Salazar, witnesses reported seeing Neasham leave the residence Tuesday morning in a vehicle.

Anthony Wayne Neasham left the home around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in a 2005 green Toyota Highlander with paw print stickers on the back and a camouflage-patterned hood, BCSO said. (Bexar County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies said Neasham may be driving a 2005 Toyota Highlander with animal paw print stickers on the exterior and a camouflage front hood.

The sheriff’s office said a gun was recovered from the home, and investigators believe Neasham may be armed and dangerous.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information about Neasham’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000.

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