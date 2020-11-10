SAPD: Motorcyclist, 48, killed after being hit by SUV that was ’driving erratically' on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is searching for the driver of an SUV who was “driving erratically” before fatally striking a motorcyclist on the Northeast Side Monday evening.

Officers arrived at the scene around 5:30 p.m. in the 13200 block of O’Connor Road to find the motorcyclist, identified as 48-year-old Phillip Warren Snow III, injured.

He was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead an hour later.

Police said Snow was riding a 2005 Kawasaki motorcycle northbound on O’Connor Road as the black SUV, which was reportedly “driving erratically,” was heading southbound.

The SUV entered a turn-only lane to turn left onto Larkdale Drive. That’s when, police said, the SUV “violated the right of way of the Kawasaki” and crashed into Snow.

The driver of the SUV did not stop to render aid and fled eastbound on Larkdale, police said. As of Tuesday morning, the driver has not been located.

Snow was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Once located, the driver of the SUV will face a charge of failure to stop and render aid, resulting in death.

