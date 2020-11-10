Man in middle of roadway struck by vehicle, BCSO says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was struck by a vehicle in South Bexar County early Tuesday morning.

Deputies were called around 6:15 a.m. to the 23700 block of Mathis Road, not far from Interstate 37, after receiving word of the crash.

According to deputies, the driver of a car was heading home when he hit the man who was in the middle of the roadway.

The man who was struck has serious injuries, deputies said. The BCSO has not given a name or age of the victim, and his current condition is not known.

It is also unclear as to exactly why the crash occurred.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT12 both online and on-air for more information.