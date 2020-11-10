17-year-old shot while playing basketball at San Antonio park, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 17-year-old boy was shot during an apparent drive-by while playing basketball with friends on Monday night.

San Antonio police said the teen was playing at a neighborhood park on the Southwest Side when a car drove by and someone inside opened fire around 9 p.m.

The teen, who suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, was taken to a home in the 7200 block of Horizon Star following the shooting.

There, officers were called and emergency medical services transported him to University Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing.

Read also: