Capital murder suspect arrested on Northeast Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department announced Monday that officers in the Street Crimes Unit arrested a man for Capital Murder in connection with a July murder on the Northeast Side.

Today, our Street Crimes Unit arrested Kyle Phillips for Capital Murder. Back on July 14th, Jasmine Williams was found deceased inside her home on the 8600 blk. of Limpkin Court. Through their investigation, detectives obtained probable cause to get a warrant for his arrest. pic.twitter.com/1czWqFmvPu — San Antonio PD (@SATXPolice) August 10, 2020

Kyle Philips, 18, was arrested in connection with the murder of Jasmine Williams on July 14. Williams was found dead inside her home in the 8600 block of Limpkin Court.

SAPD said that throughout their investigation, detectives obtained probable cause to get a warrant for Philips’ arrest.

Phillips is booked in the Bexar County Jail on a capital murder charge, SAPD said.

The investigation is still ongoing, KSAT will update this story as details become available.

