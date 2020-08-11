97ºF

Local News

Capital murder suspect arrested on Northeast Side, SAPD says

Kyle Philips, 18, was arrested for capital murder

Jakob Rodriguez, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crime, San Antonio, SAPD
Kyle Philips, image courtesy of SAPD.
Kyle Philips, image courtesy of SAPD. (Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department announced Monday that officers in the Street Crimes Unit arrested a man for Capital Murder in connection with a July murder on the Northeast Side.

Kyle Philips, 18, was arrested in connection with the murder of Jasmine Williams on July 14. Williams was found dead inside her home in the 8600 block of Limpkin Court.

SAPD said that throughout their investigation, detectives obtained probable cause to get a warrant for Philips’ arrest.

Phillips is booked in the Bexar County Jail on a capital murder charge, SAPD said.

The investigation is still ongoing, KSAT will update this story as details become available.

Related: ‘Justice will be served’: Woman’s family seeks answers after loved one found dead in West Side home

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: