Man shot in downtown San Antonio, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was rushed to an area hospital after being shot in downtown San Antonio early Wednesday morning, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called before 4 a.m. to the 300 block of Avenue E., not far from 3rd Street after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, a man in his 60s staggered into a drive-thru breezeway of the San Antonio Express News building saying he had been shot.

Police said that although the man landed at the newspaper’s doorstep investigators do not believe it was violence aimed at them. They say they do not know exactly where the shooting happened.

The victim was taken to Brooke Army Medical in critical condition with at least one gunshot wound to his neck area. Police said the man may possibly be homeless.

At this time, a motive for the shooting is not known. A description of a suspect was not given. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.