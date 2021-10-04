Late-night fire causes $90,000 in damage to far North Side clubhouse

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio arson and fire investigation teams are working to determine the cause of a fire on the city’s far North Side late Sunday night.

The fire was called in around 10:30 p.m. at a clubhouse in the Panther Creek at Stone Oak subdivision, found not far from Blanco Road and outside Loop 1604.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found flames showing from the building. Fire officials said they had to fight the fire defensively from the start. The roof and back patio cover eventually both collapsed, firefighters said.

The SAFD said firefighters were able to knock down the fire without incident. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is not currently known. Damage is estimated at $90,000.