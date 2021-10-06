2 San Antonio hotels rated among the best in Texas by Condé Nast Traveler readers

SAN ANTONIO – Two popular San Antonio hotels made it to the “Top 20 Hotels in Texas” list by Condé Nast Traveler.

The list, released on Tuesday, was created based on reader reviews, according to CN Traveler.

Hotel Valencia on the Riverwalk landed at No. 15 on the list with a score of 93.83 out of 100. It previously landed on the Readers’ Choice awards in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.

“A mustard-and-paprika property with red-tile roofs, this hotel is right on the River Walk, near shopping and entertainment,” Condé Nast says. “Rooms—with custom-made beds, oversize leather armchairs, and plantation shutters—have views of the city or internal courtyard.”

The hotel completed a renovation in June 2017.

It edged out the Pearl’s Hotel Emma, which ranked No. 16 with a score of 93.67. It also made the Readers’ Choice awards in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.

Ad

“It’s hard to believe this used to be an old brewery. Despite opening in 2015, this hotel has a timeless elegance that feels like a particularly luxurious stop on San Antonio’s annual parade of homes tour,” reviewer Diana Oates wrote.

The Fairmont Austin received the highest ranking, with a score of 99.64.