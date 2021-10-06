Partly Cloudy icon
83º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Video shows crude oil spewing from leaking tank at Galveston Bay refinery

Marathon Petroleum said nobody was injured in oil leak

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: Texas, Oil
A crude oil leak at the Marathon refinery in Texas City has prompted road closures in the area on Oct. 6, 2021, officials said.
A crude oil leak at the Marathon refinery in Texas City has prompted road closures in the area on Oct. 6, 2021, officials said. (KPRC 2)

SAN ANTONIO – A storage tank at Marathon Petroleum Corp.’s Galveston Bay Refinery is leaking crude oil.

According to the Galveston County Daily News, the leak has not prompted any emergency orders and is not a threat to the public.

Loop 197 at FM 519 and 6th Street is closed in both directions as the oil is cleaned.

Texas City officials posted an update on Facebook that said the road will be closed for “the duration of the incident.”

Texas City emergency management coordinator Bruce Clawson said the spill could take up to 8 hours to clean.

KHOU reports that the leak occurred in a large storage tank that wasn’t full and nobody was injured.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

email