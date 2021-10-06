Video shows crude oil spewing from leaking tank at Galveston Bay refinery

A crude oil leak at the Marathon refinery in Texas City has prompted road closures in the area on Oct. 6, 2021, officials said.

SAN ANTONIO – A storage tank at Marathon Petroleum Corp.’s Galveston Bay Refinery is leaking crude oil.

According to the Galveston County Daily News, the leak has not prompted any emergency orders and is not a threat to the public.

Loop 197 at FM 519 and 6th Street is closed in both directions as the oil is cleaned.

Texas City officials posted an update on Facebook that said the road will be closed for “the duration of the incident.”

Texas City emergency management coordinator Bruce Clawson said the spill could take up to 8 hours to clean.

KHOU reports that the leak occurred in a large storage tank that wasn’t full and nobody was injured.

