If you watch ‘Squid Game,’ don’t call the phone number in the show, Netflix warns

If you’re binging the ever-popular Netflix series “Squid Game,” the video-streaming platform has a message for you: Don’t call the eight-digit phone number you see in the episodes.

According to a report from The Washington Post, Netflix said it will re-edit scenes of the series to remove the phone number, as it reportedly belongs to a South Korean woman who has received an influx of calls and messages from fans asking to take part in the Squid Game.

“I’ve been unceasingly getting calls and texts 24/7 to the point where my daily life has become difficult,” Kim Gil-young, a dessert shop owner, told The Post. She’s reportedly had the number for 10 years and counting.

Gil-young said the numerous calls and texts during the day and night were draining her phone’s battery, according to The Post. She added that she’s had to delete more than 4,000 numbers so far.

One of the text messages Gil-young received read, “I’m trying to participate in Squid Game, is it possible?” To which she replied, “This is not Squid Game. I sell handmade sugar-free sweet bean jellies.”

The “Squid Game” series delves into the stories of hundreds of people who are enduring extreme financial woes. That is until they’re invited to a secret location to compete in six childhood games for the chance to win a billion dollars. However, if they lose any of the games, they’ll be killed.

Netflix said Wednesday that it is “working to resolve this matter, including editing scenes with phone numbers where necessary,” according to ITV.com.

It’s unclear how long Netflix’s edits will become apparent. However, in the meantime, viewers are urged to refrain from calling the phone number until it gets resolved.

“Squid Game” is directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, and according to The Post, it took just 10 days since its release to become the number one show in 90 countries. You can learn more about the series here.

