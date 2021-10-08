KSAT 12 News anchor Steve Spriester to deliver keynote address Friday at Sul Ross State University Commencement

ALPINE, Texas – KSAT 12 News anchor Steve Spriester will deliver the keynote address Friday at the Sul Ross State University Commencement.

The commencement at the Pete P. Gallego Center in Alpine begins at 4:30 and you can watch it live in the video player above.

“It’s something I have never done before, but a celebration of students that persevered and graduated during the pandemic is something I’m honored to be a part of,” Spriester said about the opportunity.

Sul Ross State University President Pete Gallego asked Steve to address the students.

The university also has campuses in Del Rio, Eagle Pass and Uvalde.