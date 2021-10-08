Three Star Bar opens Friday in Pearl area

Three Star Bar is a new bar concept from Jeret Peña, Rob Gourlay and Chef Josh Calderon.

SAN ANTONIO – Cocktails and comfort food - it’s the basis of a new bar that’s opening Friday in the Pearl area.

Three Star Bar, located at 521 E Grayson Street, is now officially open to the public across from Hello Paradise.

“It’s a really casual concept that doesn’t sacrifice quality. The food and beverage menus are relaxed, but still use high-end ingredients,” said co-owner Jeret Peña.

Three Star Bar’s atmosphere has been designed with nods to vintage food and drink memorabilia, according to a press release.

Appetizers will include things like whiskey and maple glazed meatballs, deviled eggs, burrata, and borracho bean hummus.

Main entree offerings will feature hamburgers and a variety of fresh sandwiches filled with cured meats, meatballs, fried mortadella and more.

Chef Josh Calderon will be the man behind the cuisine. He previously ran the kitchen at Cookhouse as the executive chef and managed Bud’s Southern Rotisserie.

Three Star Bar will be Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 2 a.m.

