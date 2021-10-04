San Antonio nightclub hiring for 75 positions with pay between $15-25 an hour

SAN ANTONIO – A new San Antonio nightclub is looking to fill 75 positions before it opens in November.

1902 Nightclub, which will be located downtown at St. Paul Square, is paying anywhere from $15-25 an hour based on experience for the following positions:

Bartenders

Waitresses

Waiters

Promo Staff

Cashiers

Bouncers

Barbacks

Table Bussers

Floor Managers

Bar Managers

Anyone looking to apply for one of the open positions is asked to email vic@1902satx.com or visit the 1902 Facebook page.

Guests will immerse themselves in the iconic Sunset Station Train Depot’s jaw-dropping architecture and history, while indulging in world-class entertainment, drinks, and service, according to a press release.

Related: