San Antonio nightclub hiring for 75 positions with pay between $15-25 an hour

1902 Nightclub is set to open in November

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

1902 Nightclub logo
SAN ANTONIO – A new San Antonio nightclub is looking to fill 75 positions before it opens in November.

1902 Nightclub, which will be located downtown at St. Paul Square, is paying anywhere from $15-25 an hour based on experience for the following positions:

  • Bartenders
  • Waitresses
  • Waiters
  • Promo Staff
  • Cashiers
  • Bouncers
  • Barbacks
  • Table Bussers
  • Floor Managers
  • Bar Managers

Anyone looking to apply for one of the open positions is asked to email vic@1902satx.com or visit the 1902 Facebook page.

Guests will immerse themselves in the iconic Sunset Station Train Depot’s jaw-dropping architecture and history, while indulging in world-class entertainment, drinks, and service, according to a press release.

