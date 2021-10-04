San Antonio nightclub hiring for 75 positions with pay between $15-25 an hour

SAN ANTONIO – A new San Antonio nightclub is looking to fill 75 positions before it opens in November.
1902 Nightclub, which will be located downtown at St. Paul Square, is paying anywhere from $15-25 an hour based on experience for the following positions:
- Bartenders
- Waitresses
- Waiters
- Promo Staff
- Cashiers
- Bouncers
- Barbacks
- Table Bussers
- Floor Managers
- Bar Managers
Anyone looking to apply for one of the open positions is asked to email vic@1902satx.com or visit the 1902 Facebook page.
Guests will immerse themselves in the iconic Sunset Station Train Depot’s jaw-dropping architecture and history, while indulging in world-class entertainment, drinks, and service, according to a press release.