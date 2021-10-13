Arson likely cause of fire at former seafood restaurant, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio fire investigators say they believe a fire at an abandoned seafood restaurant on the city’s Southwest Side early Wednesday morning was intentionally set.

The fire was called in around 12:50 a.m. at a previous Long John Silver’s in the 2200 block of Southwest Military Drive, not far from South Park Mall.

Firefighters said when they arrived, flames were seen from the roof of the building. The fire was contained to both the roof and the AC unit, fire officials said.

The SAFD said no power was going to the building. No injuries were reported. Fire officials say the fire is the second for the building and the eighth fire to be intentionally set in the area in just the last couple of weeks.

Firefighters also reported seeing a suspicious man walking away from the scene. The man was later detained by police, authorities said.

Damage to the building is estimated at $5,000.