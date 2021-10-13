Man struck by gunfire while driving on West Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s was taken to an area hospital after being shot while driving on the city’s West Side, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called around 12:30 a.m. to the 2100 block of Culebra Road, not far from Woodlawn Lake after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, the man told officers he was driving on Interstate 10 when someone started shooting at him. The injured man was taken by EMS to University Hospital, with a possible life-threatening wound to the abdomen, police said.

A motive for the shooting is not currently known. A description of the suspect was not given.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.