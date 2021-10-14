KSAT News Now Q&A: Weathered Souls expanding, co-owner Marcus Baskerville starting program for aspiring brewers

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s Weathered Souls Brewing Company is expanding to the East Coast.

The popular local brewery opened on San Antonio’s North Side in 2016 and is co-owned by Marcus Baskerville and Mike Holt. The pair are set to open their second location in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Baskerville is the head brewer and responsible the Black is Beautiful beer campaign that has garnered attention around the world.

(New Weathered Souls location in North Carolina.)

The campaign has raised awareness for the injustices people of color face, and also raised millions of dollars for social causes and reform since its inception after the murder of George Floyd.

Along with the second location, Baskerville is starting an incubation program to help others interested in getting into the brewery business or opening their own brewery.

(New Weathered Souls location in North Carolina.)

Baskerville says he wants the program to provide underrepresented minorities an opportunity to get into the brewery business.

Baskerville joined KSAT News Now to discuss his new business venture and more! You can watch the interview below at the 10:30 mark of the newscast.