Glass butterfly house coming to San Antonio Zoo in 2022

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is getting another major upgrade in 2022.

Kronkosky’s Tiny Tot Nature Spot (KTTNS) is getting a new glass butterfly house that spans 1,680 square feet and is set to open sometime next year.

The Kronkosky Charitable Foundation provided a $1 million grant in Dec. 2020 to help reimagine the spot and part of that grant is being used for the butterfly house.

San Antonio Zoo Announces Kronkosky’s Tiny Tot Nature Spot Reimagined (San Antonio Zoo)

Discovery PLAYce at KTTNS is also undergoing a renovation thanks to the grant money. The 4,468-square-foot play area will feature indoor play places for crawlers, wobblers, and walkers and the outdoor play area will also be fully renovated.

The San Antonio Zoo has announced several projects and renovations over the past several years including the Savanna Crossing, which allowed some animals to roam between habitats for the first time in the zoo’s history.

An upgraded jaguar habitat broke ground earlier this year and will include a skywalk, the first of its kind in the U.S.

In 2018, San Antonio Zoo revealed plans for a $200-million expansion that will take place in stages over two decades. Expansion plans will improve animal habitats as well as guest experience.

“Our desire is to give the children and people of San Antonio and South Texas the greatest zoo in the country and increase our educational and conservation impact both here and around the world,” San Antonio Zoo CEO and Executive Director Tim Morrow said when the expansion was announced.

San Antonio Zoo also opened a new parking garage over the summer with Morrow stating that it’s the “most beautiful parking garage on the planet.”

The art and signage have been completed on the San Antonio Zoo's parking garage. (San Antonio Zoo)

