San Antonio Zoo to break ground on skywalk for Jaguar habitat

The San Antonio Zoo will break ground Monday on an upgrade to the Jaguar habitat. The zoo will start construction on the Jaguar Skywalk, which it says will be the first of its kind in the United States and will provide an aerial view of the jaguars.

Guests to San Antonio Zoo often see one of the zoo’s two Jaguars, Arizona, and B’alam, out in the current habitat as they are typically solitary animals. The more extensive habitat will provide enough space for both jaguars to coexist and be visible to the zoo public at once.

The new area will afford the animals multiple terrain options that closely match their native surroundings, include a high, perched perspective or lower, closer to the water vantage point.

In September 2016, the zoo welcomed a pair of Jaguar cubs to parents, Arizona and B’alam, which was the first significant Jaguar birth for the zoo since 1974.