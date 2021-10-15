SAWS crews cleaning up sewer spill on city’s West Side

SAN ANTONIO – A cleanup is underway on the city’s West Side following a sewer spill from recent heavy rainstorms, according to the San Antonio Water System.

Crews were cleaning up the scene Friday afternoon, in the 10000 block of W. Commerce Street, near Leon Creek.

According to SAWS, the spill “was the result of heavy rainfall inundating sewer lines, which are in an active sewer construction zone.”

Officials said there are no adverse impacts expected from the spill, as the water was diluted by the stormwater.

For more information on the ongoing construction in the area or the sewer spill, visit SAWS’ website here.

More on KSAT:

SAWS will begin shutting off water services in San Antonio next week for past due bills