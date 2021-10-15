Partly Cloudy icon
SAWS crews cleaning up sewer spill on city’s West Side

The sewer spill is the result of recent heavy rainstorms

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Tags: SAWS, San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – A cleanup is underway on the city’s West Side following a sewer spill from recent heavy rainstorms, according to the San Antonio Water System.

Crews were cleaning up the scene Friday afternoon, in the 10000 block of W. Commerce Street, near Leon Creek.

According to SAWS, the spill “was the result of heavy rainfall inundating sewer lines, which are in an active sewer construction zone.”

Officials said there are no adverse impacts expected from the spill, as the water was diluted by the stormwater.

For more information on the ongoing construction in the area or the sewer spill, visit SAWS’ website here.

About the Author:

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

