Former Secretary of State Colin Powell dies from COVID-19 complications, family says

SAN ANTONIO – Former Secretary of State Colin Powell died Monday from COVID-19 complications, his family announced.
The announcement was made on Powell’s official social media pages.
The statement from the family said Powell, 84, was fully vaccinated.
“We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American,” the statement said.
The family thanked the medical staff at Walter Reed National Medical Center for “their caring treatment.”
Powell, a 35-year veteran of the U.S. Army, was the first African American to serve as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and secretary of state.
