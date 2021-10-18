Clear icon
Former Secretary of State Colin Powell dies from COVID-19 complications, family says

Powell was 84 years old

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

File Photo (AP)

SAN ANTONIO – Former Secretary of State Colin Powell died Monday from COVID-19 complications, his family announced.

The announcement was made on Powell’s official social media pages.

The statement from the family said Powell, 84, was fully vaccinated.

“We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American,” the statement said.

The family thanked the medical staff at Walter Reed National Medical Center for “their caring treatment.”

Powell, a 35-year veteran of the U.S. Army, was the first African American to serve as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and secretary of state.

