YMCA Cibolo Family Miracle Field groundbreaking signals growth for community

CIBOLO, Texas – The YMCA of Greater of San Antonio is taking their mission to the community of Cibolo. A groundbreaking ceremony was held at the Cibolo Sports Complex Thursday morning.

Local leaders believe it is another step toward building a better future.

The Cibolo Family YMCA Miracle Field has been in development for several years. Residents voted for $500,000 bond project in support of the initiative back 2018.

The Miracle Field will include a baseball, football, soccer, and multi-use fields. Cibolo mayor Stosh Boyle believes the facility will not just give people a place to play, but grow.

“When you provide these types of atmosphere and amenities it really keeps the kids focused on what community is all about,” he said.

Boyle said Cibolo has seen more businesses popping up over the years. He hopes the new Miracle Field will be “cornerstone” for families.

YMCA partially funded the project and will manage the programming as well. The estimated completion date is January of 2022.