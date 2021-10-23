Clear icon
1 injured, 2 in custody after carjacking leads to crash on South Side, SAPD says

The carjacking happened in the 500 block of Division avenue Saturday evening.

Emily Martin, Digital Producer Trainee

SAN ANTONIO – A man was injured and two people were detained after a carjacking led to a crash on the South Side Saturday, according to San Antonio police.

Police say two people shot a man and took his car. The man was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center and his condition is unknown at this time.

Officers said they had a description of the car and spotted it on SW Military Dr. Police then began to follow the car.

Once the Eagle helicopter was able to fly over the car, police began a pursuit.

Police say the car crashed in a parking lot at Commerical Avenue and Rayburn drive where they hit another vehicle. Both suspects then jumped out of the car and ran on foot.

Officers said both people were taken into custody.

