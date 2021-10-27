Cloudy icon
79º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

CLEAR Alert issued for missing 30-year-old woman last seen in College Station

Haley Hargett who was last seen around 4:36 p.m. in the 500 block of First Street

Emily Martin, Digital Producer Trainee

Tags: CLEAR Alert, College Station, missing
Haley Hargett, 39
Haley Hargett, 39 (College Station Police Department)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – A search is underway for a missing 30-year-old woman who was last seen in College Station on Tuesday afternoon, according to College Station police.

A CLEAR Alert was issued for Haley Hargett, who was last seen around 4:36 p.m. in the 500 block of First Street in a black Scion XB with Texas license plate KDT1082.

Hargett is 5 feet 3 inches tall and has brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black short-sleeve shirt and black shorts.

Police say they believe her disappearance “poses a credible threat to her own health and safety.”

Anyone with information on Hargett’s whereabouts can call the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Emily Martin is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. She earned a journalism degree from Texas State University, where she was news director at KTSW, the campus radio station. She has also interned at KXAN and KUT in Austin.

email