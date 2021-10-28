Historic structure at the Alamo set to reopen Friday

FILE - The facade of Mission San Antonio de Valero, better known as The Alamo in 2018. The former Franciscan mission was the site of the Battle of the Alamo in 1836 during Texas' war for independence from Mexico where Texian defenders were defeated by Mexican troops under General Antonio Lopez de Santa Anna. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – After two years of preservation work, the Alamo Long Barrack will be open to visitors on Friday.

The Long Barrack, which was first built roughly 300 years ago, is one of the oldest structures from the original mission era. It was closed to visitors in 2019 to allow the Alamo’s preservations team to conduct an investigation to assess the building’s condition.

“The Long Barrack is one of the two surviving structures we have from the original mission era,” Alamo Conservator Pamela Jary Rosser said. “This preservation work could not have occurred without closing the Long Barrack. We performed assessments of the condition of the walls above and below grade, and used state-of-the-art technology during our investigations. With the data we have now, a long-term preservation plan for this historic building is currently underway.”

Visitors will not need a timed ticket to visit the Long Barrack, though they still need one to visit the church or to book a guided tour.

Ad

“We are thrilled that visitors will once again be able to learn about the 1836 battle inside the Long Barrack,” Alamo Trust Executive Director Kate Rogers said. “The Long Barrack is one of the most important historical artifacts in Texas, along with the Alamo Church — experiencing it in-person is a must for all Texans.”

In early 2022, a new exhibit will open inside the barrack, giving visitors a more detailed look at the archaeological structure and its foundation.

For more information, visit the Alamo’s website.

Read more: