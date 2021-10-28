Shavano Park announces temporary boil water notice

SHAVANO PARK, Texas – The city of Shavano Park is warning its water utility customers to boil their water until further notice.

Contractors were working on Northwest Military Highway on Thursday when they struck a major water main, and the water system lost pressure, the city says.

Officials say the notice is expected to last longer than a day, with some customers not having water pressure for two to six hours Thursday evening.

Crews are working to restore service back to normal operations.

Anyone with questions is asked to call 210-493-3478 or email contact@shavanopark.org.

