American Airlines cancels over 1,500 flights Halloween weekend, reports say

FILE - This June 7, 2021, file photo shows an American Airlines aircraft at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix. A key senator is asking six U.S. airlines, including American, to explain the high rates of delayed and canceled flights this summer, and she's asking whether there are labor shortages despite the airlines getting billions in federal aid to keep workers on the job. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

If you are flying with American Airlines this weekend, you may want to double-check that your flight isn’t canceled.

The airline company has canceled over 1,500 flights since Friday. And, as of 10 a.m., Sunday, over 731 flights were reported canceled, according to FlightAware.com.

In a statement given to CNN, the airline blamed weather and staffing shortages for the canceled flights.

“With additional weather throughout the system, our staffing begins to run tight as crew members end up out of their regular flight sequences,” American Airlines officials said.

As for San Antonio, FlightAware reported 12 cancellations at the San Antonio International Airport in the last 24 hours. However, it is unclear how many of those flights were from American Airlines.

Ad

American told CNN 1,800 flight attendants will return from leave on Monday and be back on flights come Dec. 1. They also said they are increasing hiring in the fourth quarter.

You can check the status of your flight at the San Antonio International Airport here.

More on KSAT: