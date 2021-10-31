Historic Pearl dedicates ofrenda to Alamo City

SAN ANTONIO – The Historic Pearl continues its annual tradition during Dia De Los Muertos. An altar has been crafted to honor the Alamo City and those who have passed.

For the next several days, the popular attraction spot will serve as a place of remembrance and reflection. Each year, local artists are commissioned by the Pearl to create the ofrenda for the community.

This year, local artists Manola and Maria Ramirez took on the task, which was a passion project for the duo.

“We wanted to create a space that was safe and peaceful,” said Manola.

The altar is filled with the traditional marigolds, catrinas, and is a place the sisters hope the community can enjoy. However, the creative process took time.

“It took us about a month to get all the elements ready and three days to install,” Manola said.

The sisters believe after a dark time this alter has a special meaning to San Antonio, which they hope can bring people together.

“I think it’s such special tradition to take time and intentionally remember someone who passed away just because it also brings some healing to you and as well as happiness and joy,” she said.

The community is encouraged to stop by the Pearl and they can also light a digital candle for their loved one by scanning a QR code, which is next to the altar.

The alter will be at the Pearl until November 7.

