How to watch the 2021 Day of the Dead San Antonio River Parade in person or on KSAT

San Antonio – San Antonio’s unique Day of the Dead River Parade will have in-person attendees once again this year after the pandemic forced the event to be virtual-only last year.

The parade will start at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29 and KSAT’s broadcast will begin at 8 p.m.

Tickets are available to purchase online for those who prefer to see the action in person. If you’d prefer to watch from your couch, you have several streaming options.

You can watch the celebration on KSAT 12, on KSAT.com or on our free streaming platform that works with most smart devices.

Day Of The Dead, or Dia de los Muertos, is a long-held Mexican tradition that honors those who have passed away.

The parade will feature colorful and elaborate floats with ofrendas (altars), catrinas (well-dressed skeletons) and calaveras (decorated skulls).

