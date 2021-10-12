Mostly Cloudy icon
86º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

How to watch the 2021 Day of the Dead San Antonio River Parade in person or on KSAT

KSAT’s broadcast will begin at 8 p.m. on Oct. 29

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Tags: Day of the Dead, San Antonio, Halloween, Things To Do, Fall, Hispanic Heritage

San Antonio – San Antonio’s unique Day of the Dead River Parade will have in-person attendees once again this year after the pandemic forced the event to be virtual-only last year.

The parade will start at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29 and KSAT’s broadcast will begin at 8 p.m.

Tickets are available to purchase online for those who prefer to see the action in person. If you’d prefer to watch from your couch, you have several streaming options.

You can watch the celebration on KSAT 12, on KSAT.com or on our free streaming platform that works with most smart devices.

Day Of The Dead, or Dia de los Muertos, is a long-held Mexican tradition that honors those who have passed away.

The parade will feature colorful and elaborate floats with ofrendas (altars), catrinas (well-dressed skeletons) and calaveras (decorated skulls).

Read more about Day of the Dead on KSAT.

Also on KSAT:

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 20 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

email