San Antonio’s Day of the Dead River Parade will be in-person on Oct. 29, 2021

SAN ANTONIO – Day Of The Dead, or Dia de los Muertos, preparations are officially underway in San Antonio.

The San Antonio Day Of The Dead River Parade will take place on Friday, October 29. The parade will be broadcasted live on KSAT 12 and KSAT.com at 8 p.m.

Chef Johnny Hernández of La Gloria made the announcement Friday morning during a press conference. Hernández said San Antonio’s celebrations would not be what they are today without the artist community locally and in Mexico.

Families will be able to witness the colorful and handmade art on barges in person. Last year, celebrations were held virtually due to the pandemic.

The Consulate General of Mexico in San Antonio, Ruben Minutti-Zanatta, was also present at Friday’s announcement. Minutti-Zanatta added that he’s proud to have partners in San Antonio to show the Texas region the deep between the neighboring communities.

KSAT 12 News will broadcast the San Antonio Day Of The Dead River Parade 2021 on October 29. (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Hand-painted skulls by local artists will also make a return this year. The celebration will also include a culinary ofrenda, or altar, that showcases the city’s best when it comes to food and drinks.

“It’s what we live for, right? To gather people, you know, in our business of hospitality… and to bring people together and celebrate tradition over food,” Hernández said. “Day of the Dead is a magical tradition that is part of our culture, and there’s no better way to celebrate it than with friends and family.”

Tickets for the in-person event are available online now.

