KSAT to host illuminating virtual Day of the Dead River Walk parade Friday evening

SAN ANTONIO – Day of the Dead or Dia de Muertos is a long-held Mexican tradition that honors those who have passed away, and this year seems more fitting than ever to pay them honor and respect with shining lights and amazingly decorated skulls.

The popular movie “Coco” brought Day of the Dead to the mainstream and has cities such as San Antonio working to become the U.S. destination for such celebrations.

A large River Walk parade, full of floating barges with lights and “ofrendas” or offerings for the dead, is traditionally how San Antonio celebrates.

The biggest celebrations occur in Mexico every year, but even those events have been canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year in San Antonio, the celebration will be done virtually and viewers will be able to experience San Antonio’s Day of the Dead River Walk Parade from the comfort of their homes.

From an opening ceremony with local dancers and artisans performing on a glowing stage to 20 vibrant and colorful Dia de Muertos themed barges, this event is meant to celebrate death and help guide our loved ones to their final resting places.

(Day of the Dead River Walk Parade barges 2020/La Gloria/KSAT)

Chef Johnny Hernandez and La Gloria, H-E-B, Toyota and KSAT-12 are proud to present the San Antonio Day of the Dead River Parade 2020 this Friday at 8 p.m.

This special production was recorded earlier this month in the middle of the night on the River Walk. The plan was developed to keep the Day of the Dead river parade a fun and safe event for families throughout South Texas and the entire U.S. to enjoy.

No crowds were allowed to line the River Walk as in years past to view the parade and no one could even be made aware that the traditional river parade was occurring.

The result was a fantastic, illuminating experience that will be a treat for viewers.

The 2-hour parade can be viewed around the country with KSAT anchors Isis Romero and Steve Spriester leading us through the history and pageantry.

Everyone will be able to watch the parade locally on KSAT-12 this Friday at 8 p.m., and on all streaming platforms including KSAT.com and the KSAT-TV app.

The parade will also air on TV Azteca Mexico and Latin America Saturday, Oct. 31 at 6 p.m., and multiple cities around the country.

