Ways to celebrate Day of the Dead virtually in San Antonio this year

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio chef Johnny Hernandez explains how people can safely celebrate Day of the Dead virtually this year. KSAT will host a Day of the Dead virtual event on Oct. 30 at 8 p.m.
Find more Day of the Dead stories on KSAT.com:
- The colorful history of Alebrijes and connection to Day of the Dead
- Altars honor San Antonio Latino service members who died in military service
- Story behind the man who brought the Calavera to life in San Antonio
- Symbolism behind Calavera in Day of the Dead traditions
- How two traditions merged to create Day of the Dead
- Ancient origins of Day of the Dead
- Meaning behind marigold flowers on Day of the Dead
- Story behind Mexican artist who inspired ‘La Calavera Catrina’
- Visit KSAT.com’s Day of the Dead section to learn more about holiday