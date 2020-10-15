77ºF

Local News

Ways to celebrate Day of the Dead virtually in San Antonio this year

KSAT Day of Dead stories highlight tradition and celebration of life and death in Mexico

RJ Marquez, Digital Journalist

Kurt Strazdins, Creative Services Producer

David Elder, Texas Eats Host, SA Live Multimedia Journalist

Tags: Day of the Dead, San Antonio, ksatkids

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio chef Johnny Hernandez explains how people can safely celebrate Day of the Dead virtually this year. KSAT will host a Day of the Dead virtual event on Oct. 30 at 8 p.m.

Find more Day of the Dead stories on KSAT.com:

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: