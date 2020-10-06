Meaning behind marigold flowers on Day of the Dead

SAN ANTONIO – Marigolds are the most recognizable flower associated with Dia de los Muertos or Day of the Dead.

The flower is placed on graves during the holiday. It is believed to lure souls back from the dead to the land of the living with its vibrant colors and powerful scents.

They also symbolize the fragility of life since they bloom in early summer and die with the fall’s first frost.

In Mexico, the flower is called the cempasuchitl. The name is derived from Aztec origins and roughly translates to the “flower of many petals.”

The cempasuchitl was sacred for the Aztecs and its bright color represented the sun.

It is native to the Americas and was cultivated for decorative, magical, medicinal and agricultural purposes.

You can learn more about this traditional Day of the Dead flower in the video above.

