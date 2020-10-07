How two traditions merged to create Day of the Dead

SAN ANTONIO – Dia de Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a merger of two traditions, Mexico’s Indigenous customs and Christianity.

This merger began when the first missionaries arrived in Mexico after the Spanish conquest.

The missionaries took existing beliefs about the dead and Christianized those rituals.

The combination of traditions brought about change and was difficult for the Indigenous people of Mexico.

Watch the video above to learn more about those changes and the miracle which led to the acceptance of Christianity in the New World.

