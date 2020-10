SAN ANTONIO – Calaveras are not just the painted skulls you see every year. They have a deep significance and symbolism for Dia de Muertos.

Calaveras can be written, and they are a humorous and poetic Dia de Muertos tradition.

In this Day of the Dead story, we explain how the Calavera has been used traditionally over generations to comment on society, people, politics and entertainment.

