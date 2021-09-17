Make Chiles en Nogada with San Antonio Chef Johnny Hernandez in his home kitchen

SAN ANTONIO – It’s not every day that you get to make dinner with a famous chef walking you through the process, but KSAT employees were treated to that experience this week.

San Antonio Chef Johnny Hernandez — of La Gloria, The Fruteria and Burgerteca fame — is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with KSAT. Hernandez showed KSAT employees how to make his recipe for Chiles en Nogada over a special Zoom session from his home kitchen.

He agreed to share the demo with all of San Antonio. You can watch the video in the player at the top of this article.

See the recipe and instructions below:

