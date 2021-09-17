Partly Cloudy icon
90º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Make Chiles en Nogada with San Antonio Chef Johnny Hernandez in his home kitchen

Chef Hernandez is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with KSAT

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Tags: Hispanic Heritage, Johnny Hernandez, Recipe, Food

SAN ANTONIO – It’s not every day that you get to make dinner with a famous chef walking you through the process, but KSAT employees were treated to that experience this week.

San Antonio Chef Johnny Hernandez — of La Gloria, The Fruteria and Burgerteca fame — is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with KSAT. Hernandez showed KSAT employees how to make his recipe for Chiles en Nogada over a special Zoom session from his home kitchen.

He agreed to share the demo with all of San Antonio. You can watch the video in the player at the top of this article.

See the recipe and instructions below:

Click here for more Hispanic Heritage content on KSAT:

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 20 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

email