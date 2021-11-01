Fire damages abandoned house on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters are working to determine the cause of a house fire late Sunday night.

The fire was called in around 10:20 p.m. at a home in the 600 block of Cordelia Street, not far from South General McMullen Drive and near Our Lady of the Lake University.

According to police, firefighters arrived to find a boarded up abandoned house on fire. The fire was knocked down quickly and without incident.

Authorities could not give a reason as to why the fire started. No one was hurt.

A fire investigation team has since been called in.